Border patrol faces danger as migrant crossings rise

(NewsNation Now) — Border patrol agents on the front lines of America’s migration crisis are increasingly risking their lives on the job. The Department of Homeland Security is anticipating huge spikes in migrant arrests by the spring, which means more interactions with dangerous human smuggling cartels.

On Tuesday, several border patrol agents were shot at from across the Rio Grande River while responding to suspected migrants in Fronton, Texas. It’s the third incident in the area since the start of the new year. The FBI is now investigating.

“It is just so outside the norm but that just shows you how emboldened these cartels are right now,” said Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council.

He added, “What’s scary is that it’s happening in the exact same area, which shows you how far we’ve fallen.”

Meanwhile, with Border Patrol agent safety in the national spotlight this week, the Department of Homeland Security announced it is developing robot dogs or four-legged drones that could do reconnaissance on the ground and effectively keep some Border Patrol agents out of dangerous situations.

“It would just allow the agents to again be able to go into certain situations and certain circumstances that are very dangerous. It’s still going to require agents to put hands on an individual,” said Chad Wolf, former acting secretary of Homeland Security.

Even so, Judd says the focus should be on mitigating migrant crossings.

“Why aren’t they putting pressure on the Mexican government to ensure they secure the border on their side?” Judd asked.