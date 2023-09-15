CBP faulted for skipping chance to tackle Arizona border issues

BISBEE, Ariz. (NewsNation) — Community leaders and law enforcement in Arizona are joining forces to tackle a pressing problem at the U.S.-Mexico border, which includes street releases of migrants and insufficient resources in rural border towns.

However, the absence of the federal government and the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol during these efforts hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Officials are now publicly criticizing them for missing an opportunity to collaborate and address the situation.

Lawmakers and law enforcement officials along the southern border attribute the current influx to existing policies, which border agents consistently enforce.

However, during a news conference Thursday in Cochise County, CBP was notably absent.

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels has consistently emphasized the need for collaboration between state, local and federal officials as the only viable approach to address the issue.

“We all serve the same people. They should be here talking to you just like we are,” Dannels said during the conference. “I’m so disappointed to hear that they could not come, and like I told them, I will address that. They should stand in front of you just like we are. I’ve been beat up in the last 24 hours on these street releases like everybody here, but we’re here today facing you and the public.”

Regarding their absence, CBP explained to NewsNation that this decision was made in Washington. D.C.

Dannels has been in communication with Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, who is urging the Biden administration to “come together immediately to deliver much-needed border security to the state of Arizona.”

Within just two days, about 1,200 migrants have been released into Cochise, Pinal and San Diego counties. These significant numbers have raised concerns about the thoroughness of the vetting process for these individuals.

CBP asserts that they safely and efficiently screen these migrants and that their actions align with the plan to alleviate congestion along the southern border.