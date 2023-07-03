CBP One app appointment capacity expands to 1,450 daily

(NewsNation) — Customs and Border Protection is increasing the number of available appointments that can be booked through its CBP One mobile app, the second such expansion in as many months.

The agency will now offer 1,450 appointments per day for migrants, up from 1,250, according to a news release. The 1,450 is a nearly 50% increase from May 12, when CBP was processing 1,000 appointments per day.

“CBP is expanding the number of available appointments at ports of entry for the second time in less than two months, through scheduling enhancements and operational efficiencies,” said Troy A. Miller, senior official performing the duties of commissioner. “By utilizing innovative technologies like CBP One, we are improving the delivery of our Homeland Security mission and providing for safe and efficient processes at ports of entry.”

CBP One allows migrants to schedule asylum appointments before they reach a port of entry at the border.

From May 12 through June 23, more than 49,000 noncitizens have presented at southwest border ports of entry through scheduled appointments, the agency said. Making an appointment does not guarantee entry, and determination of admissibility is made on a case-by-case basis.

Earlier this year, migrants told NewsNation they were frustrated with the app, saying it was prone to crashes and was difficult to use.

In May, the Biden administration announced changes to the app that allowed for more time to make an appointment.

In order to request and schedule an appointment, noncitizens must first be located in central or northern Mexico.

NewsNation digital producer Stephanie Whiteside contributed to this report.