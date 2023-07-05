CBP released migrant on terrorist watchlist, watchdog finds

(NewsNation) — A migrant on a terrorist watchlist was released by customs officials, traveled across the country and was living in the United States for more than two weeks before being arrested, according to an agency watchdog.

The report from the Homeland Security Office of Inspector General identified multiple mistakes that allowed the release to happen, including “ineffective practices and processes” within Customs and Border Protection.

The migrant, whose identity and gender were not disclosed in the report, was initially arrested April 17, 2022, in Yuma Arizona, and screened for national security threats. It was an inconclusive match within the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Data Set, or TSC, and the migrant was released two days later.

On April 21, 2022, the migrant and their family members tried to take a flight from Palm Springs, California, to Tampa, Florida. During pre-flight screening, the TSC received additional information from the Transportation Security Administration that confirmed the migrant was a positive match for someone on the terrorist watchlist.

The migrant was arrested May 6, 2022, in Florida.

The OIG report faulted CBP for making multiple mistakes after the initial arrest screening.

“For example, CBP sent a request to interview the migrant to the wrong email address, obtained information requested by the TSC but never shared it, and released the migrant before fully coordinating with the TSC,” the report states.

Border Patrol agents who failed to respond to emails requesting more information told the inspector general they were busy handling handling an increased flow of migrants. They also said they were under pressure to quickly process migrants, decreasing the time available to review each file.

Once the migrant was confirmed as being on the terror watchlist, Immigration and Customs Enforcement “faced multiple challenges” in arresting them. The OIG report cited a delay in documentation transfers between CBP and ICE offices and difficulty obtaining GPS data.

For example, it took eight days for ICE officers in Florida to receive a file on the migrant that was being shipped in the mail. On the day of the arrest, officers were not able to get GPS data immediately from a Tampa field office because their operation began before the normal working hours for the field office.

The inspector general recommended CBP establish better processes for resolving inclusive terror watchlist matches, including updating email distribution lists. Recommendations for ICE include ensuring officers have immediate access to GPS data.