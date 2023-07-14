CBP ‘too busy’ moving migrants to assist local authorities

NACO, Ariz. (NewsNation) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents are stretched thin as human smuggling cases reach unprecedented levels and local officials feel the effects.

CBP told NewsNation earlier this week that Border Patrol agents were “too busy” to assist Cochise County sheriff deputies with migrant-related incidents, leaving them without any aid or response.



It’s due to the twice-daily asylum-seeker transportation disrupting border operations as several agents are pulled away from frontline duties for extended periods multiple times daily.

Cochise County Sheriff’s Office records indicate an increase in state and local enforcement bookings, with 121 pursuits in just over five months, putting them on track to meet or exceed last year’s record of 180.

Border-related crimes, such as human smuggling, are taking a toll on Arizona’s finances. In the first three months of 2023 alone, incarceration costs of these crimes surpassed $1.3 million, more than double the amount from the same period the previous year.

The state footed a bill of $4.3 million in incarceration costs for border-related crimes last year. In the previous 18 months, $5.6 million has been expended solely to incarcerate suspects for these crimes in the county alone.

It’s taxpayer money Cochise County Sheriff Mark J. Dannels believes should be spent elsewhere.

“This money could be used to help veterans — could be used to help children, elderly, and just communities when it comes to their quality of life. But, right now, we’re using it for incarceration,” he said. “What that means is the fact that we don’t have a secure border. That’s truly what it means is the cartels are exploiting this border at the back of the message that it’s secure. It’s a false narrative.”

Dannels emphasizes the need for the federal government to reengage and take measures to secure the border.

Meanwhile, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs plans to visit Cochise County next week to discuss grants and other border-related programs.