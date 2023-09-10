Chicago mayor wants ‘winterized base camps’ to tackle migrant crisis

(NewsNation) — Facing an influx of migrants seeking asylum, the city of Chicago is proposing a new solution to move migrants away from the police stations and overcrowded shelters.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson wants to set up large tents he describes as “winterized base camps,” moving at least 1,600 asylum seekers away from the police stations.

But the city is receiving some pushback on this plan with the brutal Chicago winter just months away.

Currently, Chicago shelters have no beds left for migrants, leaving thousands stranded at police stations and at the O’Hare International Airport.

At one Chicago police station, migrants tell NewsNation that once they got there, they received no help and were only allowed to sleep there at night. Many shared concerns about the crowded conditions, saying they are exposed to the elements by being forced to be outside all day.

Some migrants are also reporting bedbugs and lice, requiring the lobby to be cleared out once a day to be cleaned.

Over the past year, more than 13,000 migrants have been sent to Chicago from states like Texas. The city is operating at least 18 temporary shelters, many at downtown hotels. Together, these shelters house almost 7,000 occupants.

Another 2,000 migrants are at Chicago’s O’Hare airport and police stations throughout the city.

While Johnson is vowing to continue welcoming asylum seekers, New York City Mayor Eric Adams says the migrant crisis will “destroy New York City.”