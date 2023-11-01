Chicago migrants face frigid temps as city rushes to deploy winterized camps

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — As temperatures drop toward below-freezing and snow squalls sweep through cities across the U.S., thousands of migrants living on sidewalks across Chicago are facing dangers.

Many migrants had their first encounter with cold weather there Tuesday.

Alfonso Sanchez relies on as many blankets as possible for warmth. He’s one of more than 2,800 migrants seeking shelter at Chicago police stations.

Mayor Brandon Johnson unveiled a plan to provide warming buses, coats and essential items to designated areas where migrants shelter across Chicago as temperatures drop.

The city deployed warming buses from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. at 16 Chicago police districts.

“It’s not only just a health concern, obviously, but there’s a big law and order concern here and public safety,” said Victor Avila, a retired Homeland Security Investigations special agent. “A lot of these people that are coming that do not have shelter, do not have a job, do not have anywhere to go all of a sudden will become very desperate.”

Chicago isn’t alone; Denver faced snowfall and freezing temperatures over the weekend. A city employee, speaking anonymously to NewsNation affiliate KDVR, expressed concerns about the conditions.

“20-day-old babies outside, there’s 2- and 3-year-olds,” the city employee said. “They don’t even necessarily have tents out there, just kind of a tarp with a mattress on the ground.”

In New York City, Mayor Eric Adams called the influx of migrants in the city a crisis, warning that shelters are running out of room and migrants could be left out in the cold as winter arrives.

“Sometimes they’re now worse off in the U.S. because, in their own country, they had shelter, they had an education. They’re probably poor and don’t have other opportunities, but they’re definitely not in the shape back then in their country than they are now,” Avila said. “They’re questioning why they made this journey all the way here and now, expecting the government, especially the local governments, to take care of them.”

Efforts are underway for winterized base camps and additional shelters in Chicago. However, critics argue progress is too slow, stressing police stations, especially with more migrants and cold weather on the way. The city is urging churches to provide shelter, particularly for young children.