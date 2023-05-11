Chicago, NYC brace for migrant surge post-Title 42

EL PASO, TEXAS – MAY 10: Immigrants wait for days in a makeshift camp located between the Rio Grande and the U.S.-Mexico border fence, hoping to be processed for asylum claims on May 10, 2023 in El Paso, Texas. The number of immigrants reaching the border has surged with the end of the U.S. government’s Covid-era Title 42 policy, which for the past three years has allowed for the quick expulsion of irregular migrants entering the country. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (NewsNation) — In the coming days and weeks, sanctuary cities fully expect a heavy flow of migrant buses to arrive from the southern border — as they started doing a year ago — now that Title 42 expires Thursday night just before midnight.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) confirmed he plans to bus thousands of migrants to New York City and Chicago.

Leaders of both cities claimed they’re struggling to handle the influx because their funds are low and resources are thin.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) declared a state of emergency, expecting a rush of migrants who will need assistance.

More than 60,000 migrants have already come to New York City in the last year. The city is still caring for close to 40,000 of them, providing housing, food and other resources like legal aid.

Under Hochul’s new executive orders, the state will deploy an additional 500 National Guard members to the city, bringing the total to 1,500.

The National Guard members will help provide logistical and operational support like handing out supplies to migrants and providing security at city-run shelters.

The city will also be able to use state funds to buy more food and supplies for migrants.

Last week, the New York state legislature approved giving New York City $1 billion to help fund the cost of the migrant surge; although, it’s estimated it will cost the state far more as Abbott has made no secret of his continued plans.

“Thousands have been bused already. Many thousands more will be bused in the coming days because of the massive influx of illegal migrants coming across the border,” Abbott said.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) temporarily suspended some “Right to Shelter” privileges for five days, saying with over 130 emergency sites and eight humanitarian relief centers already open, the city has reached its limit. The suspended privileges provided critical protections for homeless families with children.

“In an effort to mitigate those risks and find room within our shelter system, the city has temporarily suspended the policy surrounding timing for placements in shelters. This is not a decision taken lightly and we will make every effort to get asylum seekers into shelter as quickly as possible as we have done since day one,” press secretary Fabien Levy with the New York City Mayor’s Office told NewsNation in a statement.

In Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) also issued an emergency declaration for the city.

Lightfoot said the city has received more than 8,000 migrants since last August, and after setting up seven shelters, the city has reached its breaking point.

Chicago officials have also been criticized for allowing migrants to sleep on the floor at some of the city’s police districts.

“As sympathetic as we are to the significant challenges border cities face now and have been facing for quite some time, Chicago simply does not have the infrastructure or resources to continue and mainly providing for migrants,” Lightfoot said.

But Chicago and New York City are sanctuary cities, and by law the two cities have to find a way to provide for the migrants. Abbott knows this and knows the mayors can’t do anything to stop him from sending the migrants to their cities.