Report: Migrants describe miserable conditions at Chicago shelter

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — An investigation from Borderless Magazine is putting the spotlight on the plight of migrants in Chicago.

Journalists with the nonprofit, multilingual outlet spoke with more than a dozen migrants who described freezing temperatures, filthy bathrooms and mistreatment from workers, just to name a few. Migrants who spoke with Borderless did so anonymously, fearing they could be kicked out of the shelter.

Maria, one of the migrants, told Borderless she was unsure if the building on Chicago’s lower West Side even had heat.

Even with a mild fall so far, temperatures in Chicago have fallen well below 30 degrees at night.

According to an internal city memo obtained by Borderless, about 2,300 migrants are staying at the former manufacturing complex.

Some parents said their children are suffering from eye infections, which they believe may be caused by the living conditions. Some have described “particles” falling from the ceiling.

The only meal served, according to Borderless, is chicken and rice. Some residents say the food is often spoiled and shelter staff sometimes ration water to just half a cup.

