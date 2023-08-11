Child, 3, dies on migrant bus to Chicago: Tribune

CHICAGO — A three-year-old child died aboard a migrant bus to Chicago, the Tribune reported.

The Chicago Tribune stated that an Illinois Department of Public Health official confirmed the child died while entering the Chicago area.

Since last year, about 12,000 migrants have been bussed to Chicago by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, without warning. The city has been trying to find spaces to temporarily house them along with dealing with concerned community members and response from the police.

The city confirmed that many migrants have arrived in Chicago from Venezuela and other regions like Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

The city currently has about 14 operating shelters and has a goal to get migrant families out of residing in police station lobbies.

The cause of death of the child has not been released and WGN will update as more information is recovered.