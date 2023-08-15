Citizens of Dominican Republic now eligible for Global Entry: CBP

(NewsNation) — Customs and Border Protection announced Tuesday that citizens of the Dominican Republic can now apply for Global Entry.

Global Entry allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers when they arrive in the United States, according to CBP. Those who apply for the program go through “rigorous and recurring background checks,” as well as an in-person interview before they can enroll, the agency said.

Currently, 16 countries are part of the Global Entry program. Besides the Dominican Republic, these countries also include: Croatia, Bahrain, Argentina, Colombia, Germany, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Panama, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Brazil, and the United Kingdom.

“We are pleased to welcome Dominican citizens to apply for Global Entry membership,” acting CBP commissioner Troy A. Miller said in a statement. “Today’s announcement builds on our partnership with the Dominican Republic to facilitate legitimate travel and commerce, while ensuring a lasting commitment to strengthening the security of both our nations.”

Dominican Republic Minister of Foreign Affairs Roberto Alvarez also applauded the partnership, saying it is an “evident example of the trust placed by the United States Government in President Luis Abinader, in his government and in the Dominican people.”

“A historic moment of unquestionable recognition of the strength and solidity of our democratic institutions; of the rule of law; the growth and stability of the economy; of the fight against corruption and impunity; of the image and regional prestige of the country; and the defense of human rights,” Alvarez said.

Those approved for the Global Entry program can enter the U.S. using Global Entry portals in 85 airports and other countries. CBP says this will speed up the arrivals process for Dominican Republic citizens as they come into the U.S. while enhancing security. Another perk of the program is that successful Global Entry applicants get to take part in the Transportation Security Authoritity’s PreCheck.

In a February statement celebrating the Dominican Republic National Day, Secretary of State Antony Blinken touted the deep connection between the Caribbean nation and the United States. More than two million people of Dominican descent live in the U.S., and more than 3 million American visit the Dominican Republic every year, he said.

“We also share a deep and abiding belief in the power of democratic government to provide a healthy, prosperous, and equitable future for ourselves and our children,” Blinken added at the time.