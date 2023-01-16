Coast Guard repatriates 82 people to Cuba

(NewsNation) — The U.S. Coast Guard repatriated 82 people to Cuba after they were intercepted attempting to reach the United States by sea.

Migrant vessels were reported south of Florida between Jan. 8 and Thursday, per a Coast Guard news release. The migrants were taken on board a Coast Guard ship and received food, water and medical care before being returned to Cuba.

An increasing number of Cuban migrants have been coming to the U.S. in recent years. The Biden administration announced a new parole policy affecting Cubans, which will allow up to 30,000 individuals per month to come to the U.S. on a two-year work visa, provided they have a sponsor and pass background checks.

Those who attempt cross illegally will not be eligible for the parole process, in an effort to deter dangerous crossings.

In a statement, the Coast Guard said: “New legal pathways to enter the United States were announced by the White House and Department of Homeland Security,” said Cmdr. Jorge Valente, Coast Guard District Seven. “We urge all people to use the safe and legal means available to travel to the United States and not take to the sea.”