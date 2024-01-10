‘Use commercial property’ for migrants: NY assemblyman

(NewsNation) — A high school in Brooklyn, New York, became a temporary shelter for 1,900 migrants during a winter storm, leading to concerns from parents and local officials.

New York State Assemblyman Michael Novakhov, a Republican, led a protest after parents told him their kids had to attend school remotely.

“The solution is using … abandoned commercial property, old factories and stuff,” Novakhov proposed.

In an interview on “NewsNation Now,” Novakhov stated that the original location, Floyd Bennett Field, was ill-suited due to its seclusion, lack of infrastructure and susceptibility to flooding.

The issue unfolded when, as the weather worsened, New York City Mayor Eric Adams decided to relocate the migrants to the high school, prompting the closure of the school and a switch to remote learning for students.

The move sparked a wave of apprehension among parents, who voiced worries about sanitation, safety and the potential introduction of unknown items into the school without proper security checks.

Novakhov expressed frustration, emphasizing that the initial concerns about Floyd Bennett Field were communicated to the city, but the warnings went unheeded.

Novakhov criticized the decision to relocate migrants in the middle of the night, further fueling parental concerns.

One parent, Tatianna Lerner, shared her experience, saying the school community was initially informed that the facility might be used as a shelter, but concrete details were not provided quickly. The result was a sudden shift to remote learning for the students.

As the migrants were reportedly removed from the school in the early morning hours, Novakhov raised questions about the timing and the lack of consideration for families, especially those with children.

The impending threat of another storm adds to the growing anxiety among parents, who seek clarity on the future of the school’s operation.

Concerns about the handling of the situation were further highlighted when a teacher allegedly suggested parents provide their children with cleaning supplies to sanitize the school themselves.