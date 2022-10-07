FILE – Border Patrol agents patrol along a line of shipping containers stacked near the border on Aug. 23, 2022, near Yuma, Ariz. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

(NewsNation) — Crews have begun staging more shipping containers along the Arizona section of the U.S.-Mexico border in Cochise County.

Arizona began moving in the containers earlier this year, to close a gap in the border wall near the southern farming community of Yuma.

On Wednesday, NewsNation reported, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey sent 300 more to Cochise County, to be added to the hundreds of others already filling the gaps. NewsNation’s Ali Bradley said on Thursday that the project is making strides.

After leaving from an area in Whetstone, the containers are brought to a staging area in an undisclosed location in Cochise County.

The state-led project is set to span 10 miles along the federal land. About $560 million has been set aside for border security, Ducey says, which includes this border barrier.

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels declined to give details but said he supports the governor’s plans to create a barrier in the area.

“I respect the governor’s attempt to keep our state, my community safe, especially Cochise County,” Dannels said.

NewsNation has reached out to the governor’s office to find out the progress being made on the project. The U.S. Forest Service tells Bradley that they are working with federal, state and tribal partners to protect the forest lands in Arizona.