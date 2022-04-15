Watch: NewsNation crosses the border in a hand-operated ferry

(NewsNation) — Los Ebanos, Mexico is home to one of the more unique ways to cross the border — via the last hand-operated ferry along the Rio Grande.

The barge is powered by hand-operated cables. It’s a simple concept that people use every day.

In 1975, it was recognized with a state historical marker.

Passenger numbers tend to increase during the winter as American tourists make their way to Texas, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

NewsNation correspondent Robert Sherman documented his trip on the barge Thursday.