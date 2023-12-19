TX Dem Rep. Cuellar not spoken to Biden on border since January

(NewsNation) — Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, whose district is just miles from the border, has not spoken to President Joe Biden about immigration since January.

When asked if the border situation will impact Biden’s campaign, Cuellar did not mince words, saying that it “absolutely” would in an interview on “The Hill.”

He cited the sentiments of constituents in his predominantly Hispanic district, noting growing resentment among Democrats due to the perception individuals are circumventing legal pathways.

Cuellar’s constituents, he said, express the need to secure the border, with many drawing on personal stories of legal immigration. He revealed a sentiment of resentment among Hispanics who followed legal pathways, contrasting it with those who “jumped the line” and ended up in various parts of the country.

He expressed frustration over the lack of messaging regarding the enforcement of immigration laws, stating that the public often witnesses arrivals at the border but rarely sees individuals being deported.

Texas is one of several border states that has been dealing with an influx of migrants and has instituted numerous policies to try to combat the issue. Those include busing migrants to other states and building barriers along the border.

Eagle Pass, Texas, observed record-breaking levels of illegal crossings Monday, with more than 4,000 migrants crossing into the area in a single day, with an additional 4,000 migrants in U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody. Border Patrol agents have described this to NewsNation as the worst migrant surge they’ve ever experienced in Eagle Pass.

Cuellar highlighted the importance of utilizing Title 8, emphasizing the detention and deportation of individuals who attempt to enter the country illegally.

The congressman emphasized that the push factors causing migration have existed for a long time, but the current pull factor is the perception that individuals can reach the border and eventually settle in the United States.

Cuellar underscored the necessity of enforcing existing laws, particularly Salem law, which dictates that asylum seekers must demonstrate persecution based on nationality, race, political beliefs, religion or social class.

Cuellar mentioned ongoing communication with Senate negotiators. Cuellar asserted that funds are required not only for border detention but also for deportation efforts, an aspect some Democrats are hesitant to address.

NewsNation’s Jorge Ventura and Stephanie Whiteside contributed to this report.