Democrats and Republicans remain divided over border

Border Patrol agents line up migrants for transportation to processing centers in Southern Arizona this week. CBP says it is dealing with 10,000 daily migrant apprehensions along the southern border.

(NewsNation) — As migrant encounters at the southern border surge to an all-time high, Republicans and Democrats remain divided about the scale of the problem and what to do about it.

GOP lawmakers have kicked off the 2024 election year by focusing on the border. On Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and about 60 other Republican lawmakers are heading to Eagle Pass, Texas, to assess the situation.

It’s a political decision that reflects what GOP voters care about. More than half of Republicans surveyed (52%) in a recent NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll said securing the border and preventing illegal immigration should be the party’s top priority if it takes power in 2024. Meanwhile, Democratic respondents would prefer the GOP to focus on keeping inflation in check.

But even then, Democratic leaders like Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have acknowledged the border is a problem that needs to be addressed.

Lawmakers on both sides are still working on a deal after failing to reach an agreement in December. Negotiators for each party have criticized the other for being unreasonable, but talks will resume when the Senate returns from the holidays this month.

Border issues more important to Republicans

Republican voters are more worried about the border than Democrats, and their concern has grown in recent months.

In November, roughly 37% of GOP respondents said immigration was a bigger problem than inflation, unemployment and crime, according to a NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll. In May, 30% of Republicans felt that way.

By comparison, just 10% of Democrats ranked immigration above the other three issues. That percentage hardly changed from May to November.

About 15% of independents said immigration was the biggest problem in November, behind inflation (55%) and crime (19%).

Republicans are also far more likely than Democrats to view the situation at the southern border as a “crisis,” Gallup polling shows. Most GOP voters (65%) agree with that characterization compared to 17% of Democrats. A plurality of independents (39%) consider the problem a crisis.

GOP and Dems differ on potential solutions

When asked about potential solutions, Republicans and Democrats have different priorities. A plurality of GOP voters (46%) think building a wall is the best way to deter security issues at the southern border, the NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll found.

Democrats were less unified: 25% said “expanding green card and visa availability” would be most helpful, 19% were “not sure,” and 16% backed prioritizing border patrol funding.

There is some room for agreement, however, particularly when it comes to deploying more resources.

An overwhelming majority of Democrats (68%) and Republicans (93%) favor increasing the number of border agents, according to a recent Fox News poll.

Most respondents in both parties also support fining businesses who knowingly hire illegal immigrants, including 53% of Democrats and 78% of Republicans, the Fox poll found.

Voters not satisfied with Biden’s response

Most Americans (64%) disapprove of the way President Joe Biden is handling border security, according to a recent Wall Street Journal poll. That’s the highest percentage since the Journal began asking the question in March 2022, though wide partisan differences remain. Roughly 33% of Democrats and 91% of Republicans disapprove.

A separate survey from Pew Research showed a similar lack of confidence in Biden regarding immigration. Just 32% of respondents said they were confident in the president’s ability to “make wise decisions about immigration policy” versus 67% who were not confident.

Confidence in the president has declined since 2021, particularly among Democrats. Back then, 85% of Democrats were confident in Biden on immigration versus 59% today, per Pew.