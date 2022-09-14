DeSantis puts migrants on flight to Martha’s Vineyard

(NewsNation) — Florida sent two planes carrying migrants to the tiny island of Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday in an ongoing fight between states and the federal government over illegal immigration.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office said the flights were part of the state’s “relocation program” that intends to send migrants to “sanctuary destinations” such as New York, California, and in this case, Massachusetts.

Photos and videos published by Fox News appear to show migrants disembarking from one of the planes. The group of about 50 migrants were from Venezuela, The Martha’s Vineyard Times reported.

In a statement, Taryn Fenske, communications director for DeSantis, said “states like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as ‘sanctuary states’ and support for the Biden Administration’s open border policies.”

The governor earlier this year proposed sending migrants inland to “progressive” states, saying it wasn’t the responsibility of Florida to subsidize them.

It comes as other states including Texas and Arizona are busing migrants to New York, Washington, D.C., and Chicago. But some appear to be on the move again, with one New York City official saying Wednesday migrants were being put back on buses and relocated to states including Florida.

Governors have been feuding with the Biden administration for months over what they say is an open border policy leading to record numbers of migrant encounters. Since October 2021, nearly 2 million migrants have been encountered at the southern border, well more than 1.7 million during the fiscal year that ran from October 2020 to September 2021.

Florida lawmakers allocated $12 million during this past legislative session to transport migrants to other states. In its statement, the governor’s office said the relocation program “both targets human smugglers found in Florida and preempts others from entering.”