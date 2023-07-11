DHS expands legal migration pathway to 4 countries

(NewsNation) — The Department of Homeland Security has expanded its family reunification parole process to those hoping to enter the U.S. from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Colombia.

Migrants from these countries can fly directly into the United States legally and start working, as long as they have family in America who have filed a visa.

According to DHS, the migrants have to meet all screening, vetting and medical requirements to qualify and cannot have already received an immigrant visa.

The Biden administration has previously said it intends to admit into the United States at least 100,000 Latin Americans seeking to reunite with family members in the United States through legal pathways.

There is already a line of migrants who qualify for the expanded family reunification parole process and are hoping to get in. However, others have more questions than answers about whether they are actually eligible.

One of them, Victor, has a 20-year-old son living in San Francisco, California. However, because Victor has been deported in the past for working in the U.S. without a permit, his case might not ever see the light of day.

“The American Dream, to me is fading away,” Victor told NewsNation’s Ali Bradley. “I’m 46. I’m getting older and older.”