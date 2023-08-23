DHS needs to ‘do their damn job’ if they want funding: Rep. Roy

WARNING: This video contains explicit language.

(NewsNation) — Texas Rep. Chip Roy has gained the support of 14 other Republicans from Texas on Thursday after he vowed to oppose any bill funding the Department of Homeland Security unless it is accompanied by changes in border policy, The Hill reported.

However, in an interview with NewsNation’s Keleigh Beeson, Roy clarified the goal is not to defund DHS, but to encourage its leaders to make meaningful progress.

“My state, my people under assault every day,” Roy said. “What we’re talking about is saying if you want funding, do your damn job.”

He explained if DHS wants the funding they are requesting, they need to actually address the border crisis with solutions that work and show the situation improving first.

“Why should I give another dollar to that smirking son of a b—- Alejandro Mayorkas who sat there and lied to me under oath and is lying about Border Patrol agents and is allowing Texans to die? I shouldn’t,” Roy said.

Roy said in return, he was going to attach strings the the funding that says if the DHS can do its job, it can receive the money it needs to do it.

“Go do your job. Our job is to use the power of the purse to force change,” Roy said.