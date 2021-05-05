DHS releases photos of Texas facility, White House adviser talks Biden policies

DONNA, Texas (NewsNation Now) — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security released new photos from inside a temporary processing facility in Donna, Texas, as the Biden administration works to reduce the number of migrants at the U.S. border, especially unaccompanied children.

Implementing new immigration policies while also retaining some Trump-era policies has created successes and challenges for the Biden administration.

The first migrant family reunifications under President Joe Biden are set to take place this week, but the administration continues to repatriate unaccompanied migrant children.

U.S. immigration authorities are enforcing Title 42, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public health order allowing the rapid expulsion of unauthorized migrants, including some families with small children, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Look, we continue to be in a global pandemic and therefore we’re continuing to enforce Title 42,” White House assistant press secretary and immigration adviser Vedant Patel told NewsNation’s Border Report during a one-on-one interview on Tuesday.

DHS has reduced the number of unaccompanied children in CBP custody by 88% since March 28, according to newly-released data from the federal government. NewsNation has been independently keeping a database of the number of unaccompanied children in U.S. custody.

New Photos

Temporary processing facilities in Donna, Texas on April 30 (CBP Photo by U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Released)

Photos from February & March 2021