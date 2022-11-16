DHS given time to transition from blocked border policy

A Border Patrol agent watches from the entrance to Friendship Park, which has many restrictions, as visitors walk up to the border wall with Mexico on April 29, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Bill Wechter/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — The Department of Homeland Security has five weeks to prepare for the end of a COVID-19 pandemic-era policy that allowed officials to turn away migrants at the border.

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the public health policy known as Title 42. That same judge issued another order Wednesday granting a stay — that is, a period of time before his previous order takes effect. That means DHS now has until Dec. 20 to transition away from Title 42, in part, by sending additional resources to the border, court records show.

“While the stay is in effect, DHS will continue to process individuals in accordance with the CDC’s Title 42 public health order and expel single adults and family units encountered at the Southwest Border,” DHS said in an official statement Wednesday.

Title 42 was first instituted by former president Donald Trump and continued by President Joe Biden.

Judge Emmet G. Sullivan said in a written opinion Tuesday the policy was “arbitrary and capricious.”