Eagle Pass sheriff: Issues at border straining local resources

(NewsNation) — Local officials say there is a strain on their resources as migrants continue to pour into Eagle Pass, Texas.

A NewsNation drone Tuesday captured several long lines with hundreds of migrants waiting to be processed after crossing the Rio Grande.

Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber said because officers in his department are attending migrants and assisting the Border Patrol, it’s taking them longer to respond to regular 911 calls.

Schmerber said he’s frustrated with the federal government for not doing enough on border security.

“Their intention is to go up north to the other states,” Schmerber said. “They have to really put pressure on the federal government to give us what we need.”

Handling the number of migrants entering Eagle Pass has been an ongoing concern for the community.

In September, the mayor of Eagle Pass issued a local disaster declaration over it, and last month, an international bridge in the city had to temporarily close because of vehicular traffic from Mexico, NewsNation partner Border Report writes.