Effectiveness of Yuma shipping containers remains to be seen

(NewsNation) — Nearly 2 million migrants have been encountered at the southern border since October, and the city of Yuma, Arizona, is using shipping containers to close gaps along the border wall.

As the number of migrants seeking entry into the U.S. has increased, so too has the number of deaths. More than 200 have died this year, according to Customs and Border Protection.

The shipping containers are not likely to be a tenable long-term solution, says Jorge Ventura, a reporter for the Daily Caller who covers immigration. He joined “NewsNation Prime” on Sunday to examine the use of the shipping containers and broader issues surrounding immigration.