El Paso mayor: ‘We are at capacity’ for migrants

(NewsNation) — Over the past 30 days, the city of El Paso, Texas, has sheltered about 16,000 migrants who have crossed the southern U.S. border.

Mayor Oscar Leeser says the city is “at capacity” and called on Congress to work together on immigration reform.

“Our immigration process is broken, and we keep putting a Band-Aid on it,” Leeser said Thursday on “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.”

El Paso is doing everything it can to keep people of the streets, using any and all available money and resources provided by the federal government.

“Our No. 1 priority is public safety, and we’re doing that,” Leeser said.

Resources have been strained in southern border cities, including El Paso, as they deal with a record number of migrants coming into the country. Southwester border encounters for the fiscal year 2023 are expected to surpass 2022’s total of 2.3 million.

On average, Leeser said, a majority of migrants stay in El Paso for 24 to 72 hours before boarding buses for other locations in the United States.

“We are at capacity,” Leeser said.