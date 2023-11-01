Explosive devices are being found at the border

(NewsNation) — In September, Border Patrol agents in Texas discovered a backpack with what appeared to be cannonball-sized IEDs.

It’s not the first time that the U.S. government has found potential explosive devices at the border.

Back in May, NewsNation reported border officials recovered a rudimentary device created using an M&Ms container that was bound with electrical tape.

These discoveries are coming at a time when Department of Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas is being grilled over the number of people who are getting away from border security.

During that hearing, Mayorkas suggested there have been as many as 600,000 so-called “gotaways” during the 2023 fiscal year.