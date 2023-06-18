Millions in federal funds given to cities to help house migrants

(NewsNation) — House Republicans are pushing to end federal reimbursements to cities and nonprofits that provide food and shelter to migrants as the practice is drawing scrutiny from some in Washington D.C.

It has been over one month since the expiration of Title 42, and communities on the border and major cities across the U.S. continue to deal with thousands of migrants crossing into the country every week.

In Laredo, Texas, the fire department and Catholic charities of Laredo will be receiving up to $14 million in government funding from Federal Emergency Management Agency

Earlier this week, San Antonio, Texas, received more than $24.5 million for sheltering migrants. Over 5,000 migrants have arrived in San Antonio this month, after crossing into the U.S.

Even cities far from the border are receiving federal funding. New York is set to receive $104.5 million as over 70,000 migrants have arrived in New York City since last year and is spending $8 million a day housing migrants.

In Colorado, the city of Denver is set to spend around $40 million this year housing migrants arriving from the southern border, according to Colorado’s Common Sense Institute.

Some Republicans in Congress argue funding non-profits that assist migrants only encourages more illegal immigration.

The U.S. military is embracing the influx of migrants with a campaign that offers a fast track to citizenship for those who enlist.

The idea comes in response to recruiting shortages in the military.

The Air Force and Army are using recruiters with similar backgrounds to the migrants to help enlist them. This comes at a time when they both say they are not expected to hit their recruiting goals for this year. While enlisting legal migrants won’t get them to their goals, the small boost of migrants enlisting will help. So far, nearly 3,000 legal migrants have enlisted this year.

“We’ve got to do something to get ready…..Why not?” Missouri Rep. Mark Alford (R) told NewsNation.