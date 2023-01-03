Florida national park closed after migrant arrivals

A group of Cuban migrants stand in the sun on the side of U.S. 1 in the Middle Keys island of Duck Key, Fla., Monday Jan. 2, 2023. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP)

(NewsNation) — The National Parks Service has closed a national park in Florida after an influx of migrants arrived there.

About 300 migrants arrived in the remote park over the weekend. Dry Tortugas is a remote park, located roughly 70 miles from Key West. The park is mainly open water with a few small islands and is only accessible by boat or seaplane.

The park is also located about 100 miles from Havana, Cuba. The U.S. has seen an increase in Cuban migrants over the past year, many of them making the journey by boat.

The New York Times reports officials have not specified the nationalities of the migrants, while the Miami Herald has reported the migrants are Cuban.

Dry Tortugas has been closed to the public while the NPS provides the migrants with food, water and medical care while they wait for authorities to transport them to Key West.