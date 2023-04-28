Biden’s new immigration plan ‘too little, too late’: Gaetz

FILE – Haitian migrants who hope to apply for asylum in the U.S. wait to register their names on a list made by a religious organization in Reynosa, Mexico, Dec. 21, 2022, on the other side of the border with McAllen, Texas. Over 13,000 migrants per day are expected at the border when Title 42 lifts in May. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)

(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden has unveiled a new plan aimed at easing the migrant crisis at the southern border ahead of the end of Title 42.

The Biden administration has been preparing for the end of the pandemic-related border control measures for more than a year, fretting in public and private about how the policy’s end will affect border crossing numbers.

As they aim to reduce immigration after Title 42 expires on May 11, the White House announced a plan to create regional processing centers throughout the Western Hemisphere, starting with centers in Colombia and Guatemala, to help migrants determine whether they are eligible to enter the United States.

By processing migrants at these centers, officials hope to cut traffic on the northbound migrant path, while allowing more people to benefit from existing legal pathways to enter the United States.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said the latest proposal is “too little, too late.” He also said people from Latin American countries aren’t the only ones waiting for Title 42 to end, and the processing centers won’t be enough to stop the influx.

“I heard in the Yuma sector, nine out of every 10 large groups have people from China that are coming across our border. So it’s become a little less a conglomeration of northern triangle countries. It looks a lot more like a United Nations meeting down at the border,” Gaetz said. “That’s why these processing facilities in the northern triangle won’t be sufficient to deal with the new influx when Title 42 expires.”

House Republicans continue to push forward with a broad immigration crackdown that would codify several Trump administration border policies, including reinstating “Remain in Mexico,” which forced asylum applicants to wait outside the U.S. or in detention centers while their claims are processed.

Gaetz said Trump’s Remain in Mexico, Safe Third Country and Title 42 policies allowed asylum to exist for people with legitimate claims.

“You wouldn’t be able to present a fraudulent asylum claim at the border and then be paroled into the interior of the country for a hearing sometimes five or seven years later that over 90% of the asylum seekers don’t even show up for,” he said.

He added: “What we have today is a turnstile, what we had in President Trump’s administration was an opportunity for legitimate asylum claims to be evaluated and we didn’t have the clog in the system of all those fraudulent claims because people were waiting in Mexico or the northern triangle.”

Under Title 42, U.S. border officials have been able to quickly expel migrants encountered at the border without processing them for asylum. Also, migrants who were summarily expelled faced no long-term U.S. immigration consequences and many attempted multiple unauthorized border crossings.

To replace the policy after its sunset, U.S. authorities are expected to rely heavily on expedited removal under Title 8, the regular border processing statute, though they worry news of the end of Title 42 could prompt more migrants to attempt to enter the United States by land.

Immigrant advocates have largely decried the policy as a violation of asylum law.