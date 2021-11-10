(NewsNation Now) — Almost two months after the indelible images of thousands of Haitian migrants huddled under a bridge at the U.S.-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas, legal advocates are now saying that those detained are not getting access to legal services.

“There’s been a lawyer who has repeatedly requested access to these Haitians in Torrance Detention Center and (has) been denied that access,” Nicole Phillips said. “So it’s even more egregious than normal.”

Phillips is the legal director at Haitian Bridge Alliance. She co-signed a letter along with the New Mexico ACLU calling for a pause in deportations.

The letter states, in part:

“We write to request immediate reforms to ensure access to legal services for Haitian immigrants detained at the Torrance County Detention Facility, as well as a pause of deportations of Haitians detained at that facility until such reforms have been implemented.”

“They need legal assistance to be able to manoeuver through this asylum system and to be able to best explain the reasons for why they fled Haiti and why they need asylum protection in the United States,” Phillips said, calling the issue a matter of due process.

In May, the Biden administration issued a designation from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas granting temporary protected status for Haiti, saying, “Haiti is currently experiencing serious security concerns, social unrest, an increase in human rights abuses, crippling poverty, and lack of basic resources. The danger of return is why these groups say they are seeking a pause.”

The Haitian Bridge Alliance notes that the threat of violence from which the migrants fled still exists. And as the rule of law has deteriorated further, they say, the population facse a danger level even higher than when they left.