Harris to tour US border patrol facility during Texas trip Friday

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the media, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Sofitel Mexico City Reforma in Mexico City. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the El Paso central processing center, which is a U.S. Customs & Border Protection Facility, and meet migrants during her visit to the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday, spokesperson Symone Sanders said.

This will be the first time Harris will visit the border since becoming the vice president and taking a lead role in immigration issues.

Harris has faced months of criticism from Republicans, and even some frustration from those in her own party, for not visiting the area.

The administration inherited “a broken and inhumane immigration system,” Sanders said during a call with reporters on Thursday. “The previous administration’s policies led to chaos at the border, family separation, inhumane conditions, dismal diplomacy towards and with Central America.”

Sanders said the vice president’s trip to Guatemala and Mexico earlier this year was about addressing the root causes, and “the border visit tomorrow is about the effects.”

Harris, who visited the U.S.-Mexico border many times as a senator and attorney general from California, was assailed by Republicans when she visited Mexico and Guatemala this month.

The trip to El Paso, which was announced a day earlier, appeared to be a result of increasing pressure on her to make the high-profile trip.

She was tasked earlier this year by President Joe Biden with taking on the root causes of migration from Central America to the United States, and so far she’s focused largely on outreach to local leaders and advocacy groups with the goal of improving economic and living conditions in the region. Harris has said her goal is to offer residents of Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Mexico hope for their future, so they no longer feel compelled to leave home for better opportunities.

Aides say she is not overseeing the security response to the uptick in border crossings, but that has not stopped critics from blasting the Biden administration for not visiting the border until this month.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is kickstarting a crowdfunding campaign to finish the border wall former President Donald Trump started. He will host Trump at the border on June 30.

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the trip was “part of the coordinated effort between her office, her work, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Health and Human Services, to continue to address the root causes and work in coordination to get the situation under control.”

While Psaki emphasized that border security is under Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas’ purview, she added that “it’s important every component of our government is coordinated” on the issue.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection recorded more than 180,000 encounters on the Mexican border in May, the most since March 2000. Those numbers were boosted by a pandemic-related ban on seeking asylum, which encouraged repeated attempts to cross the border because getting caught carried no legal consequences.

Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.