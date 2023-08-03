HIRE Act introduced to streamline work visas for immigrants 

(NewsNation) — Representative Tony Gonzales, R-TX, introduced the H-2 Improvements to Relieve Employment Act, or HIRE Act, to streamline temporary visa programs for nonimmigrant workers.

The bill aims to simplify the process for migrants to apply for three-year work visas, increasing the workforce and tackling the national labor shortage.

The proposal comes amid challenges faced by law enforcement due to increased migrant activity along the southern border, sparking concern over drug trafficking.

Gonzales, whose district stretches from El Paso to San Antonio and includes hundreds of miles of the border, told NewsNaiton he wants people to come over legally, so law enforcement can “double down” on illegal immigration.

“Right now, nine out of 10 people that come over do not qualify for asylum. So we need to stop sending them down this asylum route,” he said. “That way the sheriff there and other law enforcement officers can know if you’re not coming over legally, you don’t want to work.”

He added that the legislation is solely focused on work visas.

“It’s not meant to have a pathway to citizenship. It’s not meant to give you access to voting or access to social services. It’s solely focused on work visas,” Gonzales said.” There’s a worker shortage all throughout the country. I think it solves a couple of our problems.”

Hudspeth County, Texas, Sheriff Arvin West said the bill would help with the illegal immigration crisis. He compared it to the Bracero Program, which allowed Mexicans to temporary work in farm fields from 1942 until 1964.

“It alleviated a lot of problems that the farmers and ranchers were having in those days,” West said. “And it would definitely deter a bunch of them from trying to migrate across the border, and this harsh element down here.”

The bill has garnered bipartisan support with 20 co-sponsors — 11 Republicans and nine Democrats endorsed by the Farm Bureau.