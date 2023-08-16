Hochul rebukes Adams over NYC response to migrant crisis

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 31: Hundreds of recently arrived migrants to New York City, left, wait outside of the Roosevelt Hotel, which has been made into a reception center, as they try to secure temporary housing on July 31, 2023 in New York City. The migrants, many from Central America and Africa, have been sleeping on the streets or at other shelters as the city continues to struggle with the influx of migrants whose numbers have surged this spring and summer. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has sent a scathing letter to New York City Mayor Eric Adams over his handling of the migrant facing the city.

Adams has repeatedly called for federal aid as well as seeking help from the rest of the state, asking other cities and towns to share the burden of housing those who have come to the U.S. seeking asylum.

In the 12-page letter, Hochul accuses Adams of being slow to act to respond to the crisis, turning down offers of assistance from the state and failing to prioritize getting work permits for migrants so they can become independent.

Hochul also accused Adams of a lack of communication and coordination in handling the crisis. Efforts the Hochul administration says Adams rejected include offers from the state for shelters and a suggestion to set up large sites for single men, something Hochul said Adams waited months to implement.

New York City has seen an influx of migrants, with the arrival of nearly 100,000 migrants since the spring of 2022. With an estimated cost of $383 a night to house migrants, the city has already spent more than $1 billion addressing the crisis.

The influx comes after border states began busing or flying migrants to Democratic-led cities and states in protest over border policies. New York City’s right-to-shelter laws mean it is obligated to provide shelter to those who arrive, which has led to a shortage of available beds.

Those who arrive cannot work until they get permits, leaving them reliant on the city for shelter. Under federal law, asylum seekers must wait 180 days before they can even apply for it and six months before they are eligible. Then it must be processed, which U.S. Customs and Immigration Services says can take between 5.5 and 15.5 months.

Adams says as many as 700 migrants are arriving in the city each day, leaving the city to find resources to shelter them. Protests have erupted over his attempts to use schools as shelters and the proximity of shelters to community sites like playgrounds. His latest plea was to ask residents to open their homes and house them.