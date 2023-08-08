House holds field hearing on border security in Arizona

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (NewsNation) — House Republicans are set to hold a field hearing Tuesday in the border town of Sierra Vista, Arizona regarding the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border.

This region has gained notoriety for drug trafficking and serving as a popular route for unauthorized immigration.

Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs Chairman Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., and Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance Chairman Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., will spearhead the hearing titled “Biden’s Border Crisis and its Effect on American Communities.”

The hearing aims to delve into the ongoing humanitarian and national security challenges at the southern border, and its impact across American communities.

Cochise County, Arizona Sheriff Mark Dannels, local rancher John W. Ladd and immigration attorney Andrew Arthur are set to testify.

The hearing comes amid a resurgence in illegal border crossings after Title 42 rules were repealed. Human smuggling organizations have shifted their tactics to include smuggling large groups of migrants throughout Arizona.

Specifically, the Tucson sector experienced an average of more than 1,300 illegal crossings per day in July, encountering nearly 40,000 migrants. This sector stands as the busiest along the southern border, and these numbers exclude those who manage to escape detection.

Wednesday’s hearing marks the second instance of House Republicans convening a hearing in Arizona, following the initial one held in Yuma back in February.