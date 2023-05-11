House passes GOP border package, bill heads to Senate

EL PASO, TEXAS – MAY 10: An immigrant family from Venezuela covers up during a dust storm at a makeshift immigrant camp located between the Rio Grande and the U.S.-Mexico border fence on May 10, 2023 in El Paso, Texas. The number of immigrants reaching the border has surged with the end of the U.S. government’s Covid-era Title 42 policy, which for the past three years has allowed for the quick expulsion of irregular migrants entering the country. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — The House of Representatives passed a border security package that leadership has been struggling to bring to the floor just as Title 42 is set to expire.

The Secure the Border Act would place new restriction on asylum seekers and include security measures that include building a border wall.

“H.R. 2, the Secure the Border Act, delivers on our Commitment to America to end this crisis. Our plan will increase the number of Border Patrol agents, provide effective border enforcement technology, resume construction of the border wall, and end the administration’s catch and release policy,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said in a statement.

Originally introduced in April, it was unclear if GOP leadership would be able to secure votes as there were some objections with in the party. More moderate Republicans expressed concern that the bill would essentially eliminate asylum, hurting those genuinely fleeing from persecution.

The bill also strengthens the use of electronic verification for those who employ migrant workers, to ensure they are only hiring those legally allowed to be in the U.S. Some members were concerned about the effect that would have on industries like agriculture, which depend on migrant laborers.

With Title 42 set to end at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas called on Congress to pass meaningful immigration reform. Mayorkas blamed the chaos at the border on decades of congressional inaction while touting new rules that would harshly punish those crossing the border illegally.

It is not clear how the bill will fare in the Senate, especially as the return of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., helps cement a Democratic majority in the chamber. President Joe Biden has also vowed to veto the legislation if it reaches his desk.