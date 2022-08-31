ICE agents reassigned after influx of migrants

(NewsNation) — ICE agents from the Del Rio processing station are being removed and relocated to help with an influx of immigration at another station in the same sector, NewsNation sources said.

The majority are heading to the Eagle Pass station to help with the influx of immigration there, according to multiple Border Patrol sources.

Agents told NewsNation this means there are no tracking devices and no alternate detention options right now, something Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has said is standard. Sources told NewsNation’s Ali Bradley that all migrants who are processed are not being held in detention and instead are being released on their own recognizance and given reporting instructions.

U.S. authorities stopped migrants 1.43 million times at the Mexican border from January through July, up 28% from the same period last year. Many are released on humanitarian parole or with notices to appear in immigration court.

