Immigration could improve rural communities’ workforce: Study

(NewsNation) — As rural counties across the U.S. see a decline in work-age people, increased immigration by a few hundred each year could help stop population losses, according to an FWD.us analysis.

The majority of rural counties are facing population decline as more people leave for urban areas due to education, business opportunities and family.

According to the FWD.us analysis, departures from rural counties outweighed new arrivals by 700,000 people between 2000 and 2020. It also revealed that more than 77% of U.S. rural counties have fewer working-age people, ages 15 to 64, than 20 years ago.

The organization’s projections show this trend will continue over the next two decades, resulting in a loss of an additional 600,000 people by 2040.

However, increased immigration could reverse losses for most rural counties if communities welcome more new Americans as residents.

Rural communities in Franklin County, Alabama; Sioux County, Iowa; and Aroostook County, Maine, have weakened the outflow of residents with an inflow of immigrants by actively recruiting intentional immigrants.

FWD.us projects that 62% of rural counties across the U.S. would see a larger working-age population in 2040 than in 2000 if just 100 new immigrants settled in their communities yearly. It would increase to nearly 71% of counties if 200 new immigrants were welcomed yearly.

According to FWD.us, between 100 and 200 immigrants settling into rural counties each year represents less than 1% of the total U.S. rural population, on par with levels of international immigration seen into more urban areas in the rest of the country.