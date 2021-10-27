HUIXTLA, Mexico (NewsNation Now) — A freelance journalist on the ground with a migrant caravan in southern Mexico says most of the people making the trip are headed for the United States.

“The organization said they’re going to Mexico City, but that’s just going to be a symbolic stop because 90% of the people I spoke with, they want to get to the U.S.,” journalist Luis Chaparro said on “Rush Hour.”

Up to 4,000 migrants, from Haiti and several nations in Central and South America, are making their way north, with many starting in Tapachula, Mexico, near the Guatemalan border.

They gathered Tuesday in Huixtla in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas to rest and receive medical attention before resuming their journey north.

Watch “Rush Hour” weeknights at 6/5c on NewsNation.

“It has been very, very hard for them,” Chaparro said. “The weather is not helping. It has been very hot these last couple of days. It has been very humid with no rain.”

He says the caravan includes numerous young kids and pregnant women.

“It’s been very, very hard for them to keep up with with the pace,” Chaparro said.

Though still significantly smaller than caravans in 2018 and 2019, this is the biggest group moving through southern Mexico since the pandemic started early last year.