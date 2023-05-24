Judge bars NYC from busing migrants to upstate hotel

(NewsNation) — The number of southern border crossings is down from near-record daily highs a few weeks ago, but some cities across the country are still struggling to take care of migrants who are already here.

New York City is grappling with how to deal with thousands of asylum-seekers, with busloads more being sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Some cities throughout New York state have battled plans from New York City Mayor Eric Adams to send an overflow of migrants to their hotels.

In Salina, a suburb of Syracuse in upstate Onondaga County, a judge recently granted a temporary restraining order to block a hotel from housing migrants. Town Supervisor Nick Paro called the ruling a “great victory.”

“Mayor Adams has welcomed these migrants into his community, and unfortunately, he’s realizing now that being a sanctuary city has a lot of responsibility and they are failing at that responsibility,” Paro told NewsNation host Elizabeth Vargas. “His solution of taking these migrants that he has said he would welcome and moving them to other communities that have not declared themselves sanctuaries, because they recognize the difficulty and what it would mean to take these individuals in and actually provide them with care, is obnoxious.”

Onondaga County reportedly wrote the order on Monday night in an attempt to keep New York City from transporting “homeless adult individuals residing in a temporary shelter in New York City to hotels within Onondaga County, including, but not limited to, Candlewood Suites Syracuse Airport.”

Paro believes the hotels in Salina are not equipped to become shelters, and said one hotel kicked out 78 people who were staying there and made changes to the hotel in preparation for migrants.

“They were completely changing the use of the hotel from something completely different,” Paro said. “They were turning it into what would pretty much be similar to a homeless shelter. That is not what our hotels are for.”

Paro said he is “very confident” the temporary restraining order will be made permanent.

“I trust the legal system, but I am confident we will get the full restraining order based on our zoning laws,” Paro said.

A hearing on the order is expected on Friday morning.