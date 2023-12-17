Graham blows off Trump migrant ‘poisoning’ remark: ‘I could care less what language people use’  

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks with members of the media while arriving for a classified briefing for Senators on Israel and Gaza at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday blew off former President Trump’s comments on undocumented immigrants in which Trump referred to them as “poisoning the blood of our country.”

Graham dismissed Trump’s remarks when NBC’s Kristen Welker asked the South Carolina Republican what his response was to Trump’s comments at a rally in New Hampshire. Graham blew off the comments and pivoted to his familiar talking points about immigration, saying that most Americans are worried about the crisis at the border.

“Yeah, no, I am worried about an outcome,” Graham said on “Meet the Press” when asked about what he thought of Trump’s language. “He is right to what — he had the border secured the lowest in 40 years in December of 2022.”

“The Biden administration, you’re talking about Donald Trump’s language, as you said on the sidelines and allowed the country to be invaded, 172 people on the terrorist list have come on your watch, fentanyl is filling more Americans —” he continued before Welker jumped back in and pushed him further on the topic.

“Senator, just on the language, just on the language, though. You have endorsed former President Trump. Are you comfortable with him using words like that?” Welker asked.

“You know, we’re talking about language? I could care less what language people use as long as we get it right,” Graham responded.

Graham also said it was a “losing strategy” to focus more on the language Trump used rather than fixing the situation at the border. When asked if Trump would appeal more to voters if he used different language, Graham maintained that his stances on the border were accurate.

“You know, I think the president has a way of talking sometimes I disagree with. But he actually delivered on the border. People are looking for results. If the only thing you want to talk about on immigration is the way Donald Trump talks, you’re missing a lot,” he said.