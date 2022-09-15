Immigrants gather with their belongings outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022, in Edgartown, Mass., on Martha’s Vineyard. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday flew two planes of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, escalating a tactic by Republican governors to draw attention to what they consider to be the Biden administration’s failed border policies. (Ray Ewing/Vineyard Gazette via AP)

(NewsNation) — At least three Republican governors are responding to the crisis at the southern border by offering migrants transportation to cities around the country. It’s a strategy that has become more targeted and political in recent days.

On Thursday morning, two busloads of migrants from Texas were dropped off outside Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence in Washington D.C.

Just one day earlier two planes carrying migrants arrived at Martha’s Vineyard — a popular vacation destination off the coast of Massachusetts — courtesy of Florida Gov. Ron Desantis.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s relocation program has drawn criticism from Democratic mayors whose cities are often on the receiving end of the one-way tickets.

Officials in border towns in Texas and Arizona say they’re overwhlemed by the record number of migrants pouring into the country and need other cities to share the burden.

NewsNation correspondents are on the ground in El Paso, Texas, Washington, D.C., and Miami to track the latest developments in this story.

12:21 p.m. — d.c. mayor avoids migrant questions

Washington D.C. — When asked whether she was surprised by the buses of migrants at the VP’s residence Thursday, Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declined to answer. Bowser, who declared a public emergency due to the influx of migrants last week, also refused to answer whether she thought the border was secure.

“I’m not taking any questions, thank you,” Bowser told NewsNation’s Evan Lambert.

11:42 a.m. — abbott owns busing policy

Austin, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott took credit for the more than 100 migrants who were dropped off outside the vice president’s residence Thursday. In a written statement, Abbott accused the VP of ignorning the crisis at the southern border which he said “has endangered Texas communities for almost two years.”

“Texas will continue sending migrants to sanctuary cities like Washington, D.C. until President Biden and Border Czar Harris step up and do their jobs to secure the border,” said Abbott.

10:24 a.m. — harris offers no comment

Washington D.C. — As she was leaving an event Thursday morning, Vice President Harris was asked if she had any comment on the migrants outside her home. She did not respond.

9:36 a.m. — leaders respond to martha’s vineyard arrival

Massachusetts — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., responded on Twitter after about 50 Venezuelan migrants arrived at Martha’s Vineyard from Florida on Wednesday.

“Exploiting vulnerable people for political stunts is repulsive and cruel. Massachusetts is fully capable of handling asylum seekers, and I’ll keep working with local, state, and federal partners to ensure we have the necessary resources to care for people with dignity,” she wrote.

7:18 a.m. — buses had been going to union station

Washington D.C. — Before Thursday morning, buses transporting migrants had been arriving at Union Station in Washington, D.C., NewsNation’s Evan Lambert reported.

The buses had been coming to Union Station. It appears the VP residence was a total surprise. And anyone who knows DC knows for a pedestrian, this location is not easy to navigate. I’m told an NGO is on the ground assisting now. https://t.co/1IxAF26oa5 — Evan Lambert (@EvanLambertTV) September 15, 2022

7:09 a.m. — migrants outside the vp’s residence

Washington D.C. — Two busloads of migrants arriving from Texas were dropped off at Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence near the U.S. Naval Observatory compound in Washington, D.C.