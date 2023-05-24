Salazar: ‘Best’ chance in a decade to revamp immigration

(NewsNation) — While it remains to be seen whether a new bipartisan immigration bill can gain traction in Congress, one of the co-sponsors says it’s the best hope for reform in a decade.

Reps. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, and Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., partnered to create The Dignity Act of 2023. It addresses border security and infrastructure, creates new pathways for asylum and offers legal options for unaccompanied minors entering the United States.

“This is the best bill to revamp immigration in the last 10 years,” Salazar said Wednesday on “CUOMO.” “Immigration is a toxic topic in Congress, and it should not be that way.”

If passed, it would shift the nation’s goal from eliminating all unlawful border crossings to instead being better positioned to detect and interdict those who present a threat.

Salazar argues that despite failed attempts in the past to reform immigration, the record number of migrants coming across the southern border is creating a sense of urgency.

“I belong to the largest minority in the country, the Hispanics, and I tell you that we do not want open borders. We want to do it in an orderly … fashion,” she said.

The Florida Republican also said the business community seeks a fix, too, to bolster the workforce.

“Everyone is desperate for hands,” Salazar said. “We have millions of jobs that are available, and we don’t have enough hands or Americans or anyone to fill them. That’s really bad for the economy.”

Notably, the bill creates the Dignity Program and a “Dignity” legal status, which would grant undocumented people in the U.S. legal status, work and travel authority. It also would grant them a permanently renewable legal status for as long as they meet the criteria, potentially impacting as many as 11 million undocumented people.

Program participants would be required to pay $5,000 over the span of seven years. They must also pass a criminal background check, pay any outstanding taxes, and begin or continue paying taxes. Those who are eligible would also have to option to enlist in the U.S. military as an avenue to pursue citizenship.

It’s a framework that Salazar says rejects the dichotomy of citizenship or nothing.

“This is to live a dignified life in the promised land. … Nicaraguans and the Salvadorians, they don’t want to be Americans. They want to live a dignified life and then go back home after a few years,” she said. “I know exactly what I’m saying because I was on Univision, I’m one of the founders of the network, I served those people for 35 years. The undocumented, all they want is the chance to live in dignity to make some money and go back home.”

Sponsors repeatedly stressed that the bill is not perfect, calling for others with better ideas to join their group as they hash out the proposals.

“This bill is not perfect. The minute it is released we will hear … from the left and right about all the things it does and all things it lacks and leaves undone. But we cannot let the illusion of a perfect bill prevent us from doing what is right,” said Rep. Hillary Scholten, D-Mich.

The Dignity Act comes on the heels of a GOP-passed House bill that is all but guaranteed to fail in the Senate. It also follows a bipartisan proposal put forward by Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., that wasn’t able to get any movement at the end of last session.

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons said he would champion the Dignity Act in the Senate.

“(The) legislation is an important step forward as we work towards a more fair, humane, orderly, and legal immigration system,” he said in a statement. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to introduce legislation in the Senate that can move us forward.”

NewsNation reporters Joe Khalil and Katie Smith and The Hill contributed to this report.