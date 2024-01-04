GOP senator ‘confident’ he’ll get support for Mayorkas impeachment

(NewsNation) — Although the last attempt was unsuccessful, Sen. Mark Green told NewsNation that he’s confident there will be enough support to bring an impeachment inquiry against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas this time around.

“This guy has abused his power to force his woke immigration agenda on the American people,” Green, a Tennessee Republican who is the chair of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, said of Mayorkas.

A full committee hearing to discuss moving ahead with impeachment proceedings is now set for Wednesday.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., has previously tried to bring an impeachment inquiry against Mayorkas forward, but this failed when eight GOP lawmakers voted it down. She then called off her second attempt.

Republicans have been pushing to impeach Mayorkas as they blame him and other Biden administration officials for a rise in migrant encounters and illegal crossings along the southern border. On Wednesday, GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson and dozens of other lawmakers visited Eagle Pass, Texas, to see what conditions were like on the border. At a news conference, many had harsh words for the federal government.

Even as some want to see Mayorkas ousted, others say if he’s removed from his position, someone else will just be put in place to carry out the same goals of the Biden administration.

To that, Green says, it’s “the devil you know versus the devil you don’t.”

“I’ve heard that expression, but still, you have to do the right thing and I have a duty to the people,” Green said.