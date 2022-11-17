Mayorkas: 1 killed, other Border Patrol injured in shootout

FILE – Border Patrol agents hold a news conference prior to a media tour of a new U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary facility near the Donna International Bridge in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019. A special Customs and Border Protection unit used sensitive government databases intended to track terrorists to investigate as many as 20 U.S.-based journalists, including a Pulitzer Prize-winning Associated Press reporter, according to a federal watchdog. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

(NewsNation) — One Customs and Border Patrol marine agent was killed and others were shot Thursday while exchanging gunfire with a group of people aboard a vessel near the coast of Puerto Rico, officials said.

The shootout between agents and an undisclosed number of people happened about 8 a.m. about 14 miles off the coast of Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, according to an official statement from CBP.

The marine agents suffered “various gunshot injuries as a result” and were airlifted to the Puerto Rico Trauma Center, CBP said.

The Associated Press reported that three agents were injured. The extent of their injuries or what condition the agents were in was not clear at the time of their emailed statement to NewsNation. Officials have not released the identity of the agent who was killed.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether any of the people on board the vessel were injured.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said at a congressional hearing Thursday morning that he was briefed on the “tragic loss of one of our front-line personnel” and said, “Several others were gravely wounded.”

“These are brave members of our air and marine operations within U.S. Customs and Border Protection,” Mayorkas told a Senate panel. “So the difficulty of this job cannot be compared to the difficulty that our frontline personnel face every day. Their bravery and selfless service should be recognized.”