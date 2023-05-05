WATCH LIVE: Mayorkas speaks on end of Title 42 in Texas

(NewsNation) — Department of Homeland Security officials will provide an update on planning and response operations, less than a week before the lifting of Title 42, a pandemic-era immigration policy.

DHS Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas, acting Deputy Customs and Border Patrol Commissioner Benjamine “Carry” Huffman and U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz are expected to attend the conference.

Mayorkas, according to his office, has been meeting with DHS staff, local officials and law enforcement partners during his visit to Texas’ Rio Grande Valley.

Title 42, which was enacted under the Trump administration in 2020, gave border officials the grounds to expel migrants for public health reasons. It is set to expire on next Thursday, May 11.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection data shows there were 444,146 expulsions through Title 42 as of March 2023. That is less than the previous two fiscal years: 1,103,961 in FY 2022 and 1,071,075 in FY 2021. However, in FY 2020, there were much fewer: 283,680.

In total, that’s around 2.9 million people.

Officials have been warning about an expected influx of migrants into the U.S. after Title 42 expires, although they emphasized that immigration laws will still be enforced under Title 8.

Those who cross the border unlawfully are subject to criminal consequences, such as deportation and a five-year ban on reentering the United States, with Title 8.

“Let me be clear: Our border is not open, and will not be open after May 11,” Mayorkas stressed at a recent press conference where he announced the U.S. will open migrant processing centers in Latin America.

Per CBP data, the flow of migrants into the U.S. is expected to reach as many as 10,000 to 13,000 people a day. That would be double or nearly double the flow in March.