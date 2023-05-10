DHS ‘surging’ personnel to border ahead of end of Title 42

Migrants gather around a US border patrol vehicle between border fences waiting to be processed by US authorities, as seen from Tijuana, Baja California State, Mexico, on May 6, 2023. (Photo by Guillermo ARIAS / AFP)

(NewsNation) — A day before the end of Title 42, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said officials are in the process of “surging personnel” to the U.S.-Mexico border.

This includes more than 1,400 DHS personnel, 1,000 processing coordinators and an additional 1,500 employees from the Department of Defense.

“All of these individuals will allow our law enforcement officers to stay in the field and focus on their critical mission,” Mayorkas said at a news conference Wednesday.

Communities and officials have long warned that the ending of Title 42 on May 11 will lead to an “influx” of migrants coming to America from across the southern border.

Title 42 was a provision in the 1944 Public Health Service Act allowing the federal government to ban people from entering the country in the case of a pandemic, such as COVID-19. Under it, border officials could expel migrants on public health grounds.

However, after Title 42 expires, Homeland Security leaders have emphasized that immigration laws will still be enforced under Title 8.

Those who cross the border unlawfully are subject to criminal consequences, such as deportation and a five-year ban on reentering the United States, with Title 8.

“Let me be clear: Our border is not open, and will not be open after May 11,” Mayorkas stressed at a recent press conference where he announced the U.S. will open migrant processing centers in Latin America.

These processing centers are one way DHS leaders are trying to encourage migrants to come through “safe, orderly, humane and lawful” immigration pathways.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.