McCarthy to lead trip to southern border

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) speaks to reporters following a meeting with President Biden at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

(NewsNation) — House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy is leading a group of freshmen lawmakers on a trip to the southern border, his fourth during the Biden administration.

The trip this Thursday, which will include an aerial tour of the border, comes as lawmakers from both parties have criticized President Joe Biden’s handling of border policy.

Local officials in border states have been raising the alarm about the number of encounters along the U.S.-Mexico border, and an influx of migrants that are overwhelming resources in those states. Some states have responded by busing migrants to other states, often with little notice.

That’s led some states far from the border to join in the criticism, including New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has said his city can’t handle the influx of migrants in need of care. New York, along with other cities like Chicago, are building shelters to handle the increase of people needing assistance.

At the same time, border officials are expressing concern about the increase in fentanyl seizures, both on the border and deeper within the U.S. as drug cartels expand their influence.

Cartel leaders have networks that spread throughout the U.S. as well as luring Americans online into illegal activities. These organizations profit from both drug trafficking and human smuggling, with migrants paying thousands of dollars to get help crossing the border.

As Speaker, McCarthy has vowed to launch investigations into the situation along the border. He’s also called for the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, even going as far as to say impeachment could be on the table.

While Congress continues to battle over immigration policy, the Supreme Court is also set to hear arguments starting March 1 on Title 42, a COVID-era policy which allowed agents to turn migrants away at the border.

The Biden administration intended to end the policy, but was sued by a number of states and the Court issued a stay, keeping the policy in place. Most recently, the Department of Justice has asked the Court to dismiss the case, arguing that the end of the public health emergency in May would automatically mean the end of Title 42.