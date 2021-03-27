Michael Chiklis on the timeliness of his new role in ‘Coyote’

(Banfield) — Emmy and Golden Globe nominated actor Michael Chiklis’ work ranges from portraying the Thing in the Fantastic Four movies to Vic Mackey in The Shield. Now he’s taking on the hot-button topic of immigration in his new show Coyote.

He told Ashleigh Banfield about the timeliness of his new role and how it gave him new perspective on the challenges immigrants face crossing the border.

