Another migrant bus arrives at VP Harris’ residence

A bus of migrants from Texas arriving at the Naval Observatory.(Credit: Lex Juarez)

(NewsNation) — At least one bus of migrants arrived outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington, D.C., residence just before dawn on Thursday morning, a source confirmed to NewsNation.

This is another round of migrants who have been bused from the southern border to Harris’ residence, which sits on a hilltop on the 72-acre compound of the U.S. Naval Observatory. It is the official residence of the vice president.

People have been placed on a KV Limo bus — the bus driver says she’s taking them to Union Station and wherever they need to go. pic.twitter.com/rXSwDlg1kZ — Lex Juarez (@lexjuareztv) October 6, 2022

Two buses of migrants from Texas were bused to the residence last month.

The migrants being bused are asylum seekers who are now permitted to stay in the United States by U.S. Customs and Border Protection until their petitions to stay in the country go through the system. The migrants have escalated a gubernatorial feud and brought a humanitarian crisis to parts of the country.

The busing began in spring when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced plans to send busloads of migrants to Washington, D.C., and New York City in response to President Joe Biden’s decision to lift a pandemic-era emergency health order that restricted migrant entry numbers. Abbott recently began busing migrants to Chicago.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser last month declared a public emergency over the migrant busing. The move would help “triage the needs of people arriving” in the city, according to the mayor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.