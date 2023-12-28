Migrant crisis overwhelming America’s largest cities

(NewsNation) — Mayors from America’s largest cities are pleading for help as migrants continue to arrive on buses from the nation’s southern border.

Mayors from New York City, Chicago and Denver all say they can’t keep up and are urging the federal government to step in.

Mexican officials are expected to travel to Washington next month and meet with members of President Joe Biden’s cabinet to continue the discussion about the migrant crisis at the southern border. Those meetings will be a continuation of talks this week between Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

All sides said the meeting went well.

Meanwhile, a growing chorus of big city mayors are urging the federal government to offer assistance.

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has led the charge from the beginning, signed an executive order to get a handle on the situation.

The order limits the hours buses can drop off migrants and requires notification 32 hours in advance of any migrant bus arrivals.

Adams’ frustrations echo some of the complaints from Texas border towns, whose leaders say they’re overwhelmed and lack the resources to address the influx of migrant arrivals.

“Oftentimes, people talk about the Biden administration but I’m critical of Congress as well,” Adams said. “New York City, as I’ve said, we’re the economic engine of this country (and) of this state. I don’t believe any of these cities should be going through this.”

Adams made clear he’d like to see newly arrived migrants obtain work visas quickly to help solve worker a worker shortage and employ the city’s new residents.